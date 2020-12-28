Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to one-week peak as dollar slips on U.S. stimulus

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Silver hits 1-week peak 
    * Dollar slips to one-week low
    * Markets in Britain closed for the Boxing Day holiday
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose as much as 1.3% on
Monday, as the U.S. dollar slipped after the U.S. President
Donald Trump signed a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, while
liquidity remained low on account of the holiday season.
    Spot gold        gained 0.4% to $1,882.96 per ounce by 0942
GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 21 at
$1,900.04. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% to $1,886.60.
    "The only thing that is helping gold at the moment is
because the dollar is lower and yields are not so much higher,"
said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele adding that, "we have
holiday season and there's no liquidity."
    The dollar index        was down 0.3% against rivals,
slipping to a one-week low, lifting bullion's appeal for other
currency holders.       . 
    Markets in Britain remained closed on Monday for the Boxing
Day holiday.
    Underpinning bullion, Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3
trillion pandemic aid package, restoring unemployment benefits
to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal
government shutdown.                          
    "Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher ...
Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk
point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result
from large stimulus measures.
    "Gold prices found support just below $1,800 per ounce
earlier and it moved below the 200-day moving average and now
it's above again - so that gives a bit more optimism on the
outlook for at least the start of 2021," added ABN Amro's Boele.
    Silver        was up 1.9% at $26.33 an ounce, after hitting
a one-week peak of $26.75 earlier in the session. Platinum
       climbed 1% to $1,033.50 and palladium        rose 0.6% to
$2,362.86.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, editing
by Louise Heavens)
