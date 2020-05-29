Asia
May 29, 2020 / 1:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clocks up as U.S.-China tensions sour risk appetite

3 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Friday as the
Sino-U.S. rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose
a security law on Hong Kong, lifting the allure of safe havens
amid market uncertainties caused by the pandemic. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,719.63 per ounce, as of
1249 GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.4% to $1,734.60.
    * Denting sentiment further, China approved a decision to go
forward with a national security legislation for Hong Kong,
which could erode the city's freedom and jeopardise its role as
a financial hub.             
    * U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser warned
that Hong Kong, which has enjoyed special privileges, may now
need to be treated like China when it comes to trade and other
financial matters.             
    * Trump, who has vowed a tough U.S. response, will hold a
news conference on China on Friday.             
    * U.S. jobless claims dropped for the eight straight time
last week, but remained at high levels implying it could take a
while for the economy to recover, data showed.              
    * Germany's economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year,
the Ifo Institute said; while in a Reuters poll the Indian
economy was seen rapidly slowing in the March quarter. 
                         
    * A Reuters poll also showed that 2020 will be the worst
year for many world stock markets in nearly a decade.
            
    * Asian shares were set to dip in choppy trade.            
    * Governments and central banks globally unleashed massive
stimulus programs to cushion the pandemic fallout.
    * Palladium        was flat at $1,930.67 per ounce, platinum
       declined 0.9% to $830.81, and silver        fell 0.3% to
$17.38.
        
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645  France  GDP QQ Final              Q1
0900  EU      HICP Flash YY             May
1200  India   GDP Quarterly             Q4
1230  US      Consumption, Adjusted MM  April

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
