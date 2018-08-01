FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 4:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold comes under pressure from U.S. tariff reports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump to propose 25 pct tariff on $200 bln of Chinese
imports
    * China's yuan dips vs dollar
    * Spot gold looks neutral in $1,214-$1,226/oz range-
technicals

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices came under pressure
on Wednesday as news that the Trump administration has plans to
propose higher tariffs on Chinese goods stoked demand for the
U.S. dollar.
    The dollar edged up on the yuan and growth-leveraged
currencies after a source said on Tuesday that the White House
was about to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of
imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10
percent, sparking a new round of trade hostilities in the
U.S.-China tariff spat.                     
    A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 pct at $1,221.78 an ounce at
0353 GMT, after gaining slightly in the previous session. U.S.
gold futures         were about 0.2 percent lower at $1,221.90
an ounce.
    The slight uptick in gold prices last night came from
safe-haven demand, but the weakness this morning is really
predicated on the dollar, OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said. 
    "The trade tensions are also fuelling safe-haven flows into
the dollar. The greenback still appears to be the preferred safe
haven rather than gold," Gan said.
    Asian stocks rose in early trade on a report that the United
States and China were seeking to resume talks to defuse trade
tariff issues, before paring gains.             
    Meanwhile, investors waited for the outcome of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting for outlook on
interest rates. 
    The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, but solid
economic growth combined with rising inflation are likely to
keep it on track for another two hikes this year even as
President Donald Trump has ramped up criticism of its push to
raise rates.             
    "Tonight's FOMC will likely be watched for cues and comments
from Fed officials on future rate hikes and monetary policy
stance for the rest of the year," Gan said.
    Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and
pressure gold.
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,214-$1,226 per
ounce, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.                
  
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent to
$15.48 an ounce. Platinum        and palladium        were both
0.1 percent higher at $835.50 an ounce and $930.60 an ounce,
respectively.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
