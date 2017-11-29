FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher but investors largely unmoved by N.Korea test
#Gold Market Report
November 29, 2017 / 5:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher but investors largely unmoved by N.Korea test

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * N.Korea says new ICBM missile may cover all of U.S.
    * Palladium dips but stays near Tuesday's 17-year peak

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday
amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea's latest
missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal.
    Gold traded in a narrow range despite a raft of economic
news out of the United States including progress on tax cuts and
 Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing.
            
    "Gold has not rallied at all after North Korea's latest
missile test ... It further reinforces that the risk-off
safe-haven premiums associated with gold are gone for now," said
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with OANDA.
    "This leaves it entirely at the mercy of U.S. yields and the
dollar index."    
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,295.84 an ounce at
0434 GMT. U.S. gold futures         were little-changed at
$1,295.40.
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent.           
    North Korea said on Wednesday it tested a new type of
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could reach all
of the U.S. mainland.             
    President Donald Trump said the United States "will take
care of" the North Korea issue and that the basic U.S. approach
to dealing with Pyongyang will not change.                
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold, considered a good store of value during volatility
in other markets.
    "(On the North Korea front) Unless things escalate and we
ratchet up some tension (market is unlikely to react) ... We
expect more deterrents and strong resolve to deal with North
Korea from Trump," said John Sharma, an economist with National
Australia Bank.  
    "Investors are in a wait-and-see mode and happy with the
$1,270-$1,300 range. People expect a rate hike in December and
are waiting to see the nature of the U.S. tax reforms bill and
details fleshed out." 
    The U.S. Senate Republicans rammed forward Trump's tax cut
bill on Tuesday in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set
up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some
details of the measure remained unsettled.             
    Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence surged to a near 17-year
high in November, driven by a robust labor market, while house
prices rose sharply in September, which should underpin consumer
spending and boost economic growth.             
    In other metals, palladium        dipped 0.5 percent at
$1,022.50 an ounce, but stayed close to Tuesday's peak of
$1,028.70, the highest for the metal since February 2001.       
     
    Silver        recovered slightly from previous session's
four-week low and was up 0.3 percent at $16.88 an ounce.
Platinum        gained 0.2 percent at $950.40 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
