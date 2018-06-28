FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 4:38 AM / in 21 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher, but still near 6-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar fails to build on overnight gains
    * Asian shares hit 9-month lows on trade concerns
    * SPDR holdings fall 0.36 percent on Wednesday

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on
Thursday as the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade row
led to a slight retreat in the dollar, but was still near a
six-month low hit in the previous session.
    Spot gold        was 0.1 percent higher at $1,252.74 an
ounce, as of 0400 GMT. In the previous session, the metal
touched $1,250.30, its lowest since mid-December.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.2
percent at $1,254.20 an ounce.
    "There's a little bit of a pullback in the U.S. dollar, so
that explains some recovery in gold," said Helen Lau, analyst at
Argonaut Securities.
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
    The dollar held steady against its rivals on Thursday,
though it failed to build on overnight gains amid conflicting
signals from Washington on a proposal to restrict Chinese
investment as the bitter U.S.-China trade row kept financial
markets on edge.                   
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will use a
strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese
acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer
approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions.
            
    However, gold prices which usually rise in times political
and economic uncertainty, have gained little support from these
trade tensions, while expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates have pressured bullion.
    "The dollar may continue to strengthen because of rising
U.S. interest rates and yields. That is all the key reason that
makes holding gold unattractive," Lau added.
    Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren on Wednesday
said the central bank should continue to gradually raise
interest rates to lower the risk of a major policy error.
                         
    The U.S. economy is growing at a 4.5 percent annualized rate
in the second quarter following the latest data on home sales
and advance trade balance released this week, the Atlanta Fed's
GDPNow forecast model showed.             
    The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at least four
times this year, which will likely dent gold prices.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.36 percent to 821.69
tonnes on Wednesday.          
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was 0.4 percent
higher at $16.10 an ounce.
    Palladium        rose 0.3 percent to $950.45 an ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.3 percent to $853.80 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
