PRECIOUS-Gold creeps back above $1,270/oz as dollar steadies, yields slip
#Gold Market Report
November 6, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold creeps back above $1,270/oz as dollar steadies, yields slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar steadies after biggest weekly gain this year
    * Speculators cut bullish COMEX gold bets for seventh week
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged back above $1,270 an
ounce on Monday as a steadier tone to the dollar and a drop in
bond yields tempted some buyers back to the metal after its
third straight weekly decline.
    Prices remained under pressure from expectations that the
Federal Reserve is on track to lift U.S. interest rates for a
third time this year next month.       
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,271.32 an ounce at
1030 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December delivery
were up $2.60 an ounce at $1,271,80. 
    The dollar steadied on Monday after its biggest weekly rise
this year, while Germany's benchmark bond yield hit a near
two-month low as investors awaited clues on the European Central
Bank's asset purchase plans. U.S. 10-year yields also hit their
weakest in two weeks.                 
    Gold was therefore set for another uneventful day despite
surrounding event risk linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's
visit to Asia, Saxo Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen
said.
    "Gold remains stuck in a $1,263 to $1,282 range, with lower
bond yields being offset by a stronger dollar," he said.
    "With Trump in Asia we could see North Korea talk heat up at
any point," he added. "The Japanese yen was particularly weak
overnight before consolidating and that is probably the key
right now given the supportive turnaround seen in bonds during
the past week."
    Gold has drifted lower over recent weeks, pulling back 2.5
percent from its mid-October peak as expectations for a Fed
interest rate increase were shored up by upbeat U.S. data.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.    
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , declined by just over five tonnes
last week, data from the fund showed, after a 0.3-tonne outflow
on Friday.                  
    Hedge funds and money managers reduced their net long
position in COMEX gold contracts for the seventh straight week, 
  in the week to Oct. 31, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.             
    "Speculative financial investors are still withdrawing from
gold," Commerzbank said on Monday. "Net long positions decreased
by a further 2,400 to 166,000 contracts in the week to Oct. 31."
    Among other precious metals, silver        was 0.5 percent
higher at $16.88 an ounce, platinum        was up 0.5 percent at
 $922.80, and palladium        was up 0.5 percent at $1,001.60.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru,
editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
