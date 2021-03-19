Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold declines as rising U.S. yields keep dollar firm

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

    * Dollar index rebounds from 2-wk low, yields near 14-month
high
    * Gold upside looks limited amid rising yields, risk assets
- ANZ
    * Palladium up 12% for week, biggest since early November
2020

 (Adds analyst comments, details, and updates prices)
    By Asha Sistla
    March 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the
dollar held onto its gains from the previous sessions on the
back of rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the U.S. Federal
Reserve's forecast of a strong economic rebound added further
pressure on the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% to $1,731.86 per ounce by
0340 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of $1,755.25 on
Thursday. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% to $1,731.
    "The dollar is reacting to higher yields like it normally
does, but it's also reacting to a stronger U.S. economic
situation that seems to be picking up at a quicker pace," said
Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial
services firm Axi. 
    "If the economy gets stronger and there's still no
inflation, that is bad for gold."
    The dollar index        rebounded from a two-week low,
supported by surging yields that held close to a more than
one-year high, making the non-yielding bullion less attractive.
            
    Yields jumped as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
pledged to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a
near-term spike in inflation would prove temporary amid their
projections for the strongest U.S economic growth in nearly 40
years.             
    "Gold's upside looks limited by rising yields and buoyant
risky assets... Talks around tapering asset purchases will be
the key headwind later this year," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    Palladium        shed 0.3% to $2,674.44, having risen 7.3%
in the previous session to hit its highest since Feb. 28, 2020
after a cut in output estimates by the world's biggest producer
of the metal, Russia's Nornickel Nickel          , fuelled
supply concerns.             
    "Tighter supply and the revival of the auto sector still
bode well for Platinum Group Metals prices," ANZ said.
    The auto-catalyst metal was on track for a 12% weekly jump,
the biggest since early November 2020.
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $25.98 an ounce and platinum
       was down 0.5% to $1,200.72.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up