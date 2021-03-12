Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold dips 1% as U.S. dollar and yields regain footing

By Asha Sistla

    * Silver heads for biggest weekly rise since mid-February
    * Platinum on track to post largest weekly gain in four
weeks
    * Investors await U.S. Federal Reserve policy meet next week

    March 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Friday after
a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar index sent the
metal back towards 9-month lows hit earlier in the week,
clouding optimism the U.S. stimulus bill would send prices up. 
    Spot gold        was down 1.2% at $1,700.80 per ounce by
0943 GMT. The metal had slumped to a nine-month low of $1,676.10
on Monday. U.S. gold futures        fell 1.3% to $1,700.90.
    "A reversal in both the dollar and U.S. yields has taken the
shine off gold notwithstanding the agreement on the stimulus
bill, and even expectations of further fiscal stimulus as well.
Those things haven't really assisted gold," said Ross Norman, an
independent analyst.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             rose back towards
a more than one-year peak hit on March 5, increasing the
opportunity cost of holding gold, while the dollar       
rebounded from a near one-week low.             
    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill into law and said he was working to speed COVID-19
vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July
4.            
    Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
next week for direction on its monetary policy.
    "The implementation of Biden's pandemic relief bills is
stoking fears of a massive supply of bonds hitting the market,
as well as rising inflation," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    "The continued rollout of vaccines is also supporting the
labour market, thus diminishing support for safe-haven assets."
    Silver        slipped 2.4% to $25.45 an ounce, but was on
track for its biggest weekly rise since mid-February, with a
1.1% gain. Palladium        fell 0.5% to $2,332.18. 
    Platinum        shed 1.9% to $1,172.40, but was set to post
its largest weekly increase in four weeks, up 3.6%.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jan Harvey)
