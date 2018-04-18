FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips after three sessions of gains as dollar, equities edge up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may retrace to $1,334/oz - technicals
    * Firm U.S. data helps, but lingering trade woes limit USD
gains

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on
Wednesday after rising for three  straight sessions as the
dollar held its gains on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data
and equities edged up, whetting investor risk appetite.
    "The announcement by China of new import tariffs on U.S.
sorghum raised concerns that a trade war was still a risk,"
analysts at ANZ said in a note, adding, "this was mitigated by a
stronger equity market in the United States, after the first
batch of companies reported a solid of earnings for Q1."
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,344.06 per ounce at
0414 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
dipped 0.18 percent to $1,347.10 per ounce.
    Gold prices surged to $1,365.23 per ounce last week, their
highest since Jan. 25, on heightened tensions over Syria and
U.S. sanctions on Russia.
    "Historically, geopolitical tensions have a short-term
impact on price movement, but overall it is the economy that
determines prices," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 89.494,
after gaining 0.1 percent overnight.
    Asian shares inched up after Wall Street took heart from the
upbeat corporate earnings.                   
    The dollar index touched a three-week low of 89.229 on
Tuesday before pulling back on stronger-than-expected March U.S.
housing starts and steady industrial production figures.
             
    Spot gold may retrace to a support level at $1,334 per
ounce, because it failed to break resistance at $1,350, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was little
changed at $16.75 per ounce, while platinum        fell 0.1
percent to $934.99 per ounce, after earlier climbing to a
one-week high of $938.60.  
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent higher at $1,012.50 per
ounce.
    


 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Eric Meijer)
