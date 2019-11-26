PRECIOUS-Gold dips as China-U.S. trade optimism dents safe-haven demand

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a two-week low on Tuesday as the dollar firmed and equities rose on increasing optimism that China and the United States could seal an interim trade deal by year-end. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,453.24 per ounce by 0108 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since Nov. 12 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures inched 0.2% lower to $1,453.50. * China and the United States are "moving closer to agreeing" on a "phase one" trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, reported on Sunday. * Asian stocks rose on growing hopes that the world's top two economies will reach an agreement soon. * The dollar hit a one-week high versus the yen. * China said on Sunday it would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights. * Hong Kong's leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule. * Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the city, people familiar with the matter said. * Monetary policy is "well positioned" to support the strong labor market, which is just now starting to benefit workers on the margins, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday. * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that House Democrats could back was "within range" but that they needed to conduct a final review. * Poland could keep buying gold as the country's economy grows, potentially doubling the proportion of total reserves held in the metal, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.5% to 896.48 tonnes on Monday from Friday. * Australia's Evolution Mining Ltd agreed to buy Canadian gold mining complex Red Lake from Newmont Goldcorp Corp for $375 million. * Silver shed 0.3% to $16.84 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,799.96 per ounce and platinum was down 0.3% to $893.93. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1500 US Consumer Confidence Nov 1500 US New Home Sales-Units Oct (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)