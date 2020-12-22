Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar advances after strong U.S. data

By Aaron Saldanha

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * U.S. economy grew at a record pace in Q3- data
    * Any transmission of new strain to U.S. could boost gold -
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday as its safe
haven allure was blunted by a strong dollar, which added to
gains after the release of strong U.S. economic data amid the
new coronavirus strain in the UK.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,872.56 per ounce by 1038
a.m. EDT (1538 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to
$1,876.
    Bullion hit a six-week high of $1,906.46 on Monday, mainly
supported as U.S. Congress approved a $892 billion coronavirus
aid package to support the pandemic-ravaged economy.
             
    "While gold prices are prone to profit-taking into the
year-end given prices are up over 20% this year, a number of
risks continue to linger amid tighter lockdown measures and
restrictions, new strain of the virus and Brexit negotiations,”
Standard Chartered Analyst Suki Cooper said.
    The dollar firmed against a basket of peers       , helped
by U.S. economic data, and weakening rivals, which were weighed
down by Brexit uncertainty.                     
    Data earlier showed the U.S. economy grew at a record pace
in the third quarter, weighing on the safe-haven bullion.
            
    "Stimulus talks are behind us...(but) I'm not super
optimistic on gold at the moment. I don't think it has the
firepower to break out to the upside," said Phillip Streible,
chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
    "If the new strain does make its way into the U.S. and does
reinfect people, that could really cause some additional
economic damage and that could be kind of the next tailwind for
gold."
    In other metals, silver        fell 1.5% to $25.76 an ounce,
distancing itself from a more than three-month peak hit in the
previous session.
    Platinum        was down 0.1% at $1,008.01 and palladium
       rose 0.6% to $2,321.80.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Macfie)
