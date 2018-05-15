FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar firms, yields rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Strong U.S. bond yields underpin dollar
    * Spot gold may retest support at $1,302/oz - technicals
    * SPDR Gold holdings down 0.17 percent on Monday
    * Palladium hits lowest in more than a week

 (Recasts, updates prices, changes dateline, adds
context/quotes)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Tuesday, heading
for a third straight day of losses as a rise in U.S. borrowing
costs supported the dollar and overshadowed the impact of strife
in Gaza.
    Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on
the Gaza border on Monday when the high-profile opening of the
U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration
raised tension to boiling point.              
    But gold investors were fixated on the dollar, which rose
versus a currency basket as 10-year U.S. bond yields shot above
3 percent, sending borrowing costs higher in a number of other
countries.
    "The market is getting increasingly disappointed about
(gold's) inability to react to those (geopolitical) drivers,"
said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
    "We're up against bond yields, the dollar and the fact that
rising oil prices have at this stage accelerated expectations
for rate hikes in the United States, due to the risk of
inflation."
    Spot gold        had dipped 0.2 percent to $1,309.99 per
ounce by 0949 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery fell 0.6 percent
to $1,309.70 per ounce.
    A Federal Reserve official this week backed the case for
further interest rate hikes in the United States, saying
inflation had not yet reached the U.S. central bank's 2 percent
goal in a sustained way.             
    Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push
up bond yields, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive
for holders of other currencies and denting the appeal of
non-yielding assets such as gold.
    "The market's been waiting for the next rate hike by the Fed
... and I think gold prices are going to remain under pressure
till we get through that hike," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in
a note.
    "We're seeing little sparks of interest on the back of
(rising geopolitical tensions) but at the moment it doesn't look
significant enough to raise concerns over the medium term, which
support a more sustained level of safe-haven buying."      
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 856.17
tonnes on Monday.             
    Spot gold may retest support at $1,302 per ounce, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.              
    Silver        was down 0.4 percent at $16.43 per ounce. 
    Platinum        was up 0.1 percent at $904 per ounce, while
palladium        fell 2 percent to $975.72 an ounce, after
dropping to a more than one-week low at $964. 
    Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday
it would examine whether a takeover of miner Lonmin
                by South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater         
would lessen competition.             
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
