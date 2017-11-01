FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
November 1, 2017 / 4:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gains ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed statement expected on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT
    * Palladium hits two-week high
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comments)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower early Wednesday as the
dollar firmed with investors awaiting hints on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy stance following the central bank's
two-day meeting.
    The market is also looking forward to the impending naming
of the next Fed chair, the Bank of England policy meeting on
Thursday and more data, including U.S. payrolls figures on
Friday.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,269.86 per ounce
at 0356 GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were nearly
unchanged at $1,270.90.  
    "Gold prices suffered under the weight of the stronger U.S.
dollar. Investors' appetites has been relatively weak as the
currency has rebounded amid reports that President Donald Trump
was close to announcing tax cuts," ANZ said in a note.
            
    "However, investors also remain cautious ahead of Trump's
announcement of a new chair for the Fed, as well as their
monthly interest rate meeting."
    The Fed is scheduled to release its statement following its
meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT.    
    "A rate hike in December is largely priced into markets.
However, investors are looking for the Fed stance on monetary
policy: in particular, the inflation outlook and how the Federal
Reserve wishes to respond," said John Sharma, an economist with
National Australia Bank. 
    "In other words, whether they are likely to adopt a 'wait
and see' mode, or get ahead of the curve. The latter will, of
course, be negative for gold." 
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.  
    Speculation on the next Fed chair is weighing on gold
prices, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Financial Group.
    "We are waiting for some big announcements, some important
news. Once these announcements are done, volatility may
increase," he added.
    Fed Governor Jerome Powell, seen as more dovish than other
contenders for the post, has been favored to be named as the
next Fed chair by Trump on Thursday.             
    In the wider markets, the dollar edged higher against a
basket of currencies, while Asian shares hit a 10-year high on
Wednesday on the back of solid economic growth globally.
                 
    Among other precious metals, silver        gained 0.2
percent to $16.72 an ounce. Platinum        was up 0.2 percent
at $917.05 an ounce. 
    Palladium       , which marked a two-week high at $984.50 an
ounce earlier in the day, was up 0.3 percent at $983.35 an
ounce.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
