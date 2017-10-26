FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gains versus euro after ECB decision
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 26, 2017 / 4:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gains versus euro after ECB decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * ECB decision largely along expected lines
    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2017-tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds detail)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Thursday as the
dollar gained versus the euro after the European Central Bank
said it would cut back its bond purchases but hedged the move by
also extending the lifespan of its bond-buying programme.
    The ECB's decision to cut back bond purchases was widely
expected and factored into gold prices and the dollar, with the
move to extend the bond-buying programme's lifespan taking the
wind out of the euro's rally versus the dollar.
    European stock markets gained following the ECB decision as
investors started to price out future rate increases, moving
back into assets perceived as risky, like stocks, and away from
safe haven gold and bonds.             .         
    A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for
non-U.S. investors.
    "Stocks are at extremely high levels in the U.S. but I think
Europe is going to start playing catch up. I'm bearish on gold
while we remain below $1,300," said Fawad Razaqzada analyst at
FOREX.com.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.1 percent to $1,275.40 an ounce at
1355 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell
0.2 percent to $1,276.60.
    Also weighing on gold and boosting the dollar was fresh
speculation that the next Federal Reserve chair could be a
policy hawk following reports that current Fed chair Janet
Yellen is out of the race.             
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump polled Republicans
on whether they would prefer Stanford University economist John
Taylor or current Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the job, and
more senators preferred Taylor.                          
    "A hawkish governor like Taylor could lead to a rise in bond
yields and be negative for the gold price," said John Sharma, an
economist with National Australia Bank.      
    Gold is likely to flatline for another year in 2018 as
rising U.S. interest rates clip momentum, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday, while silver forecasts were cut again after the
metal lagged forecasts in the third quarter.             
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.2 percent to
$16.94 an ounce.
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $917.99 an ounce, while
palladium        climbed 0.9 percent to $969.10.
    "On current levels, a lot of bad news is priced into
platinum while palladium still looks due for a correction with
another dent in global car sales looming," said Julius Baer in a
note.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jon Boyle and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.