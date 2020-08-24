Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar holds firm; Powell speech awaited

    Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar
steadied near a more than one-week high, while investors awaited
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole
later this week for clarity on the direction of U.S. monetary
policy.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.3% to $1,933.37 per ounce by
0046 GMT after hitting a one-week low of $1,910.99 on Friday.
    * U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,910.10.
    * The dollar index        held steady against a basket of
major currencies after climbing to a more than one-week high in
the previous session.       
    * Powell will discuss monetary policy on Thursday at the
opening day of the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium.
            
    * Top Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for
stalled talks on coronavirus aid legislation on Sunday, a day
after the House of Representatives approved $25 billion in new
funds for the U.S. Postal Service.             
    * More than 23.31 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 805,075​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Sunday said it
authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have
recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.
            
    * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors treaded
cautiously on heady valuations.            
    * Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Aug. 18, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.        
    * Physical gold dealers in India last week offered the
highest discounts in more than a month and a half, as buyers
stayed away even as more bullion flowed in from the United Arab
Emirates.         
    * Silver        dropped 0.6% to $26.54 per ounce, platinum
       slipped 0.5% to $913.78, and palladium        fell 0.4%
to $2,173.32.    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
