May 17, 2018 / 9:58 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar holds near 2018 peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold heads back towards its low for the year
    * U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touches seven-year high
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes to LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Gold slid back towards its low
for the year on Thursday as another rise in U.S. bond yields and
concerns over political risk in Italy held the dollar index near
its 2018 peak.
    The precious metal has fallen more than 2 percent this week
on gains in the U.S. currency and a rise in U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields to seven-year highs. Higher yields increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,288.96 an ounce
by 0930 GMT, close to the previous day's 4-1/2 month low of
$1,286.20. U.S. gold futures        for June delivery were down
$3.40 at $1,288.10. 
    The dollar has climbed nearly 4 percent so far this quarter
on expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift U.S. interest
rates further this year to curb inflation, at a time when other
central banks are still keeping monetary policy loose.       
    "I expect further weakness in gold prices because I think
the dollar can rise a bit further," said ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele.
    "Gold prices are mainly driven by the U.S. dollar and then
U.S. yields ... our year-end 10-year U.S. Treasury forecast
stands at 3.2 percent, with three more Fed rate hikes."
    The euro remains under pressure, hovering near a five-month
low on concerns that political developments in Italy could cause
wider disruption in the common currency bloc.             
    Political uncertainty arising out of North Korea after
Pyongyang threatened to pull out of a meeting with the United
States was likely to be limiting downside for gold, analysts
said. However, that was not enough to offset the strength in the
dollar.              
    From a technical perspective, gold prices were looking
vulnerable to further losses after breaking below key chart
levels this week, said analysts who study past price moves to
determine the future direction of trade.
    "Gold has eroded key support, namely the 200-day moving
average, the $1,302.74 March low and the 50 percent retracement
(of the December-to-January rally)," Commerzbank said in a note
on technicals. "We have been forced to neutralise our outlook as
the market is now on the defensive."
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.3
percent at $16.40 an ounce, having touched its lowest in two
weeks at $16.17 in the previous session.
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $886.74 after hitting
its lowest in five months at $883, while Palladium        fell
by 0.1 percent to $982.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
