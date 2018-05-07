FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar index climbs back towards 2018 peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar index edges back towards Friday's four-month high
    * Specs cut net long positions in gold in week to May 1
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday, snapping
three days of gains as the dollar index rose back towards its
2018 peak, with the previous session's soft U.S. jobs data doing
little to dampen optimism over the world's largest economy. 
    That left traders betting that the Federal Reserve would
press ahead with lifting U.S. interest rates this year,
potentially cooling interest in gold because it increases the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.
  
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,313.03 an ounce
by 0930 GMT, having touched its highest since April 30 at
$1,318.85. U.S. gold futures         for June delivery eased by
0.1 percent to $1,314. 
    The market was thinned by a national holiday in the United
Kingdom, which closed trading desks in London. 
    The dollar index rose back towards Friday's peak for the
year on Monday after U.S. jobs and wages data did little to
alter perceptions of strength in the U.S. economy and
consequently expectations for more Fed rate hikes.       
    Meanwhile, a surprise drop in German industrial orders
served as a reminder that softer economic data could encourage
the European Central Bank to delay the unwinding of its
extraordinary stimulus measures.          
    Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said that gold was still
primarily driven by the dollar and the widening interest rate
differential between the United State and Europe. "This all
boosts the U.S. dollar and weighs on gold," he said.
    Investors are therefore tempering bets on higher gold
prices, he said. "Spec net longs are at the lowest since July
2017. (There has been a) massive reduction in the last few
trading weeks, so most speculative investors have thrown in the
towel already."
    Speculators cut their net long positions in COMEX gold by
62,378 contracts to 51,985 contracts in the week to May 1, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed
on Friday.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.17 percent
to 864.13 tonnes on Friday.             
    Spot silver        was down 0.2 percent at $16.46 an ounce,
while palladium        gained 1.1 percent to $978.
    Platinum        was 0.9 percent higher at $914.50 an ounce,
having earlier hit its highest since April 25 at $918.70.
Friday's positioning data from the CFTC suggests the metal may
be due a bounce, analysts said.
    "On platinum, money managers increased their short position
by 8,813 contracts taking concentration of speculative short
open interest (money manager short position as a percentage of
total open interest) to 41.9 percent, the highest level since
July 2017," Societe Generale said in a note.
    "With prices near the bottom of the recent one-year range,
platinum is now in the oversold box."

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
