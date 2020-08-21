Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar rebound outweighs recovery fears

Nakul Iyer

    * Gold will likely be range-bound in the coming weeks-
analyst
    * Silver up 2.3% so far this week
    * Eurozone economic recovery stutters in August 
    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as the dollar edged
higher, denting bullion's appeal and setting it on track for a
second weekly decline, while lingering concerns over the path to
recovery from the coronavirus limited losses.  
    Spot gold        was down 0.5% to $1,933.85 per ounce at
0949 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         eased 0.3% to
$1,940.00 per ounce.
    For the week, gold is down about 0.5%, having slumped more
than 3% earlier this week.
    "We are going to be range-bound for the next number of days
or weeks until something happens either on the U.S stimulus
front or if the U.S.-China tensions take a very positive or
negative turn," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets
UK. 
    "The move higher on the U.S. dollar has put pressure on
gold," Madden added.
    Against a basket of currencies, the dollar gained 0.3%,
making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    Bullion's fall came despite data signalling the euro zone's
economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record stalled
this month.             
    Data also showed that activity, notably in its service
sector, slowed in Germany this month.             
    Adding to doubts over a swift economic rebound, U.S. Federal
Reserve officials on Wednesday warned a recovery faced a highly
uncertain path.                          
    "Gold has established an important support level for itself,
which also lies close to its old record high from 2011,"
Commerzbank analyst wrote in a note. 
    "Many stop-loss orders are likely to be placed below it, so
it will be important to maintain this support area. Otherwise
the correction could drag on significantly longer."
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.7% to $27.04 per ounce, but
was poised for a weekly rise of 2.3%. 
    Platinum        fell 1.2%, to $906.78 per ounce, while
palladium        was down 0.6% at $2,167.60 per ounce. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
