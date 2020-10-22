Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar recovers, U.S. stimulus doubts

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday as the
dollar recovered from a seven-week trough and some concerns
emerged that an agreement on a new U.S. fiscal coronavirus aid
package will not be reached until after the presidential
election.                   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,920.86 per ounce by 0123
GMT, retreating from a more than one-week high of $1,931.01 hit
in the previous session.      
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.3% to $1,924.30 per
ounce.
    * Stimulus talks between U.S. lawmakers faced a setback on
Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of
being unwilling to craft a compromise on aid, despite reports of
some progress earlier in the day.             
    * The economic recovery is uneven and uncertain and will
require continued support to ensure it becomes broad-based and
sustainable, U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on
Wednesday, emphasising the need for additional fiscal support.
            
    * Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.   
    * The dollar index steadied after hitting a seven-week low,
dimming bullion's appeal for other currency holders.        
    * Britain will resume talks with the European Union on
Thursday, marking a new push by the two sides to protect
billions of dollars worth of trade from the beginning of next
year.            
    * Gold could touch new highs next year, even as its
record-breaking rally slows to average less than $2,000 dollars
an ounce, a Reuters poll showed.             
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to 1,269.35 tonnes
on Wednesday from 1,269.93 tonnes on Tuesday.             
    * Silver        fell 0.4% to $24.96 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.2% to $887.74 and palladium        was up
0.1% at $2,406.28. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230  US Initial Jobless Weekly Claims 
    1400  US Sept. Existing Home Sales 
    1400  EU Oct. Consumer Confidence Flash  

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
