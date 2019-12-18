Gold Market Report
December 18, 2019 / 3:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar rises; palladium recedes from near $2,000

Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

3 Min Read

    * Palladium supply to remain tight -analyst
    * Dollar gains, Wall Street opens flat
    * Investors await Trump impeachment vote
    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by
a firmer dollar which found support from mounting expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates soon, while
palladium retreated from record highs.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.1% to $1,474.80 per ounce as of
10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT). U.S. gold futures         dropped 0.1%
to $1,479.10.
    "The strength of the dollar is weighing on gold, coupled
with the fact that the trade deal has removed the urge to get
into safe havens like gold or yen," said Edward Meir, analyst at
ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "We are kind of watching the paint dry... Big and complex
issues are deferred and even the phase one deal is not
completely nailed down yet."
    Data on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing output rebounded
more than expected in November, making it less likely that the
Fed would cut interest rates soon.           
    Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding it, and boost the dollar, in which
the metal is priced.
    The U.S. currency        against a basket of others held
gains at 97.36.       Wall Street stocks were flat at the open.
    
    Due to a lack of follow-through on the upside in gold,
investors had started modestly selling the metal, said Afshin
Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA,
adding a break of the $1,465-$1,495 range could attract fresh
interest.
    Gold, on track for its biggest annual gain since 2010, is
supported on the back of recessionary fears and as major central
banks around the world resort to monetary easing.
    The U.S. House of Representatives is due to vote later in
the day on whether to impeach President Donald Trump.
    Further support for bullion came from fresh fears of a
no-deal Brexit, analysts said. On Tuesday, Britain set a hard
deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the
European Union, reviving fears of a chaotic exit from the bloc.
            
    Palladium        retreated from a near $2,000 record peak,
dipping 1.1% to $1,932.37 in the session.
    "The (palladium) market is blowing off froth and is likely
to mark time towards year-end, but tightness in supply is
unlikely to be mitigated in the near future," INTL FCStone
analyst Rhona O'Connell said in a note.
    Among other precious metals, platinum        edged 0.1%
lower to $927.05 an ounce, and silver        fell 0.3% to
$16.95.

    
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Eileen Soreng in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
