PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar shines after U.S. Senate clears tax bill
#Gold Market Report
December 4, 2017 / 4:31 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar shines after U.S. Senate clears tax bill

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold could test $1267/oz- trader
    * Dollar climbs to 2-1/2-week high vs yen

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Monday,
as the dollar gained on expectations that the United States'
economy will expand further after the Senate passed a bill to
overhaul the country's tax system.
    The Senate narrowly approved the overhaul on Saturday,
moving the Republican Party and President Donald Trump a big
step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and
the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of
changes.             
    The dollar rebounded to a two-week high on Monday after
taking a brief hit on Friday on news that Michael Flynn, former
national security adviser to President Trump, pleaded guilty to
lying to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation about his
contacts with Russia.                      
    "On the opening we kept lower and that was really a function
of the weekend ... decision on the tax through the Senate," said
a Hong Kong-based gold trader. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,274.21 an ounce
by 0336 GMT after rising 0.5 percent on Friday.
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.4 percent at $1,277.30
an ounce.      
    "For short-term I'm looking for a test down to the 200 (day
moving average) around $1,267 generally because of the
seasonality and rejection of $1,290," the trader said.
    "Whatever is happening to the dollar and the yield curve,
you've got to be watching that."
    Two Federal Reserve policymakers urged caution in raising
interest rates on Friday, saying that the flattening of the
yield curve was a signal that the central bank should proceed
slowly.             
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark
interest rates for the third time this year at its monetary
policy meeting next week.
    Higher rates tend to boost the dollar, making the
greenback-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other
currencies. An increase in rates also reduces the incentive for
investors to hold onto the non-interest-bearing metal. 
    Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.02 percent to 848.11
tonnes on Friday.          
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net-long
positions in COMEX gold in the week to Nov. 28, U.S. data showed
on Friday.        
   In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.4 percent
at $16.37 an ounce.
   Platinum        was 0.6 percent lower at $932 an ounce while
palladium        inched up about 0.1 percent to $1,020.70.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
