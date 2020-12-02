Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as doubts linger over U.S. stimulus bill

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold has limited downside as real yields still negative
-analyst
    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday after a sharp rise
in the previous session, due to uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus
package, while progress in a COVID-19 vaccine development also
weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,810.36 per ounce by 0311
GMT, after jumping more than 2% on Tuesday, its biggest jump in
nearly a month. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,812.60.
    Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said the U.S. Congress
should include a fresh wave of coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4
trillion spending bill, as stimulus talks between Treasury
Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker
Nancy Pelosi were held on Tuesday.
                                     
    A bipartisan group of senators and House members also
proposed $908 billion worth of coronavirus relief measures.
    "There's a little bit of uncertainty over the stimulus deal
to go through and given it's at the lower end of the scale, it
is not super supportive," said Stephen Innes, chief global
market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
    While the talks are a step in the right direction on the
fiscal spending front and signals further co-operation likely
ahead, stimulus efforts are well below what the market was
hoping for, Innes added.
    Weighing further on bullion was news that U.S. officials
plan to begin vaccinating millions of Americans against COVID-19
as early as mid-December.                                     
    While optimism over an economic recovery might continue to
push investors away from gold, the downside is likely to be
limited as real yields were still negative and can fall further
if hopes for a stimulus were lifted, IG Markets analyst Kyle
Rodda said.    
    Non-yielding gold, viewed as a hedge against inflation, 
usually benefits from lower interest rates that reduce its
opportunity cost.                           
    Silver        fell 1.5% to $23.65 an ounce. Platinum       
dropped 1.2% to $988.33 and palladium        was down 0.4% at
$2,397.10. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
