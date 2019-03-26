PRECIOUS-Gold dips as equities claw back, bond yields gain

* 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edges up

By Sumita Layek

March 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday, retreating from a near one-month peak hit in the previous session, as equity markets regained some ground following a sharp slide driven by fears of a global slowdown, and bond yields edged up.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,314.51 per ounce as of 1102 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 28 at $1,324.33 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,314 an ounce.

“We have a bit of recovery in the equity markets, risk sentiment is positive; that is a little bit of a drag on gold,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Some profit-taking after prices recovered over the past few days, as well as rebounding U.S. bond yields, were also weighing on gold, Menke added.

Calm returned to global markets as a steadier day for Europe and Asia’s bourses and a tick higher in benchmark bond yields helped ease nerves after a few days dominated by recession worries.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up, having fallen below the yield for three-month bills on Friday for the first time since 2007, inverting the yield curve. An inversion is widely seen as indicating an economic recession.

“It is unlikely there will be a recession, but it’s very clear to us that there is a substantial slowdown occurring in the U.S. and that growth will be markedly lower than last year,” Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan said.

“Gold will pick up and end the year at $1,400. The market sentiment will become more risk averse, and that will be a boost to gold because of the sluggish global economy we are expected to see in both the United States and China.”

Gold has gained about 14 percent since touching more than 1-1/2-year lows last August, on the back of a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve and global growth concerns.

Investors are now keeping a close eye on the latest round of China-U.S. trade negotiations, scheduled to start on Thursday in Beijing, and the next Brexit vote on Wednesday, in which lawmakers will pass judgement on a range of options.

Among other precious metals, palladium slipped 0.8 percent to $1,564.30 per ounce, after touching its lowest in about two weeks at $1,532.56 in the previous session.

Silver was down 0.5 percent at $15.45, while platinum dipped 0.4 percent to $851.79 an ounce. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson)