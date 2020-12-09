Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as equities climb on vaccine cheer; stimulus hopes support

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold could climb to $1,900 towards year-end- analyst
    * J&J vaccine could obtain late-stage trial results  
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday as
encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards
riskier equities, although hopes for more U.S. stimulus kept
bullion near two-week highs hit in the previous session.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,865.46 per ounce by 0309
GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1875.07 on
Tuesday, while U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,870.20.
  
    "Gold still has some firepower from all the stimulus,
despite the fact that the vaccines are being rolled out...
(stimulus) will provide gold with a lot of tailwind going into
the year-end," said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward
Meir.  
    The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed a package worth
$916 billion including liability protections and state and local
government aid, which leading Democrat and Republican lawmakers
deemed as progress in the ongoing stimulus talks.
                         
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that might result
from the unprecedented stimulus pumped into the economy this
year. 
    Buoying Asian shares to record highs, Johnson & Johnson
        said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a
single-dose COVID-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than
expected.                        
    Pfizer Inc         cleared the next hurdle in the race for
its emergency vaccine approval in the United States after a
regulator released documents that raised no new issues about its
safety or efficacy.             
    Stimulus measures will be key as it will weaken the dollar
and generate more liquidity that will move into gold, said
Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and
consultancy firm AirGuide.
    Markets are hoping a stimulus will come through by next week
and gold could move towards $1,900 by the end of the year, he
added.     
    Silver        slipped 0.7% to $24.38 an ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.6% to $1,028.17 and palladium        was
up 0.1% to $2,311.87. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
