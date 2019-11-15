PRECIOUS-Gold dips as hopes of U.S.-China deal cheer stock markets

(Adds comments, details, updates prices) * Gold, silver eye weekly gain; platinum, palladium set for dip * U.S. retail sales, industrial production data awaited By Eileen Soreng Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as comments from a White House official rekindled hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and boosted appetite for riskier assets, but bullion was still on course for a weekly gain. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,465.32 per ounce, at 1056 GMT, but was set to rise about 0.5% this week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,465.90 per ounce. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the two parties were getting close to a deal and the "mood music is pretty good". "Comments from the White House economic advisor are injecting renewed optimism surrounding the prospects of a trade deal," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan, adding, if there are significant bouts of risk-on sentiment, gold could break below the $1,450 support level. Hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing turned world stock markets higher and also nudged up the dollar. Gold's trajectory is still very much hinged on the outcome of the ongoing trade talks and any decline in gold will be contained until there is official confirmation that a deal is signed, Tan said. Gold prices have gained more than 14% this year as the trade spat between the world's biggest economies roiled financial markets, stoking fears of a global economic slowdown and prompting major central banks to reduce interest rates. Market sentiment soured earlier this week after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he could impose substantial new tariffs on China if no deal was reached. "We will have a first positive signal if the price climbs above $1,470, while another fall below $1,445 would denote sellers dominating while markets wait for further news on the trade war or further input from central banks, particularly from the (U.S.) Federal Reserve," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades said in a note. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.7% to $16.88 per ounce, but was poised to gain 0.4% this week. Platinum fell 0.5% to $876.30 per ounce and was set to register a weekly decline of more than 1%. Palladium shed 0.4% to $1,729.55 per ounce, en route to fall 0.8% this week. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)