November 15, 2019 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as hopes of U.S.-China deal cheer stock markets

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as comments from a
White House official rekindled hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal
and boosted appetite for riskier assets, but bullion was still
on course for a weekly gain. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.4% at $1,465.32 per ounce, at
1056 GMT, but was set to rise about 0.5% this week.
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.5% at $1,465.90 per
ounce.
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on
Thursday that the two parties were getting close to a deal and
the "mood music is pretty good".             
    "Comments from the White House economic advisor are
injecting renewed optimism surrounding the prospects of a trade
deal," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan, adding, if there are
significant bouts of risk-on sentiment, gold could break below
the $1,450 support level. 
    Hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing turned
world stock markets higher and also nudged up the dollar.
                   
    Gold's trajectory is still very much hinged on the outcome
of the ongoing trade talks and any decline in gold will be
contained until there is official confirmation that a deal is
signed, Tan said.
    Gold prices have gained more than 14% this year as the trade
spat between the world's biggest economies roiled financial
markets, stoking fears of a global economic slowdown and
prompting major central banks to reduce interest rates. 
    Market sentiment soured earlier this week after U.S.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he could impose
substantial new tariffs on China if no deal was reached.
            
    "We will have a first positive signal if the price climbs
above $1,470, while another fall below $1,445 would denote
sellers dominating while markets wait for further news on the
trade war or further input from central banks, particularly from
the (U.S.) Federal Reserve," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief
analyst at ActivTrades said in a note.
    Among other precious metals, silver        dipped 0.7% to
$16.88 per ounce, but was poised to gain 0.4% this week.
    Platinum        fell 0.5% to $876.30 per ounce and was set
to register a weekly decline of more than 1%.
    Palladium        shed 0.4% to $1,729.55 per ounce, en route
to fall 0.8% this week.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
