PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors wary over U.S. stimulus delay

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    * Platinum set for first weekly drop in four 
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as
investors grappled with uncertainty over additional U.S.
stimulus package, offsetting support from a weaker dollar that
lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal in early Asian trade. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,833.70 per ounce by 0754
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,837.00. 
    Investors are unwinding their gold positions as stalled
progress over a fiscal stimulus deal, which is seen as a
catalyst, has reduced confidence, said Michael Langford,
director at corporate advisory and consultancy AirGuide.    
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.             
   A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure is likely to extend
to Friday's deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top
Democrat suggested talks over COVID-19 stimulus package could
drag on through Christmas.             
    Gold needs a very strong catalyst to break its descending
trend and that could be in the form of a dovish Federal Reserve,
a larger than expected U.S. fiscal stimulus bill or the unlikely
failure of vaccines, said Margaret Yang, a strategist at
DailyFX.             
    But limiting bullion's losses, the dollar index       
traded close to its lowest level since April 2018.         
    Highlighting the pandemic's economic impact, data on
Thursday showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims jumped to a near
three-month high.                          
    Also on investors' radar were trade deal negotiations
between the European Union and Britain, with UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson saying both parties could fail to reach a deal
before the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 1.               
    A potential no-deal Brexit would incentivize investors to
pick up the metal in pounds due to its likely depreciation, said
Airguide's Langford. 
    Silver        dropped 0.3% to $23.87 per ounce and palladium
       rose 0.2% to $2,335.81. Platinum       fell 0.2% to
$1,024.54 and was set to decline 2.8% this week. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
