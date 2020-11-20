Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Mnuchin recalls pandemic-related funds

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Gold down 1.3% for the week 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    Nov 20(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to some of
the Federal Reserve's pandemic lending, sparking uncertainty
about stimulus programmes that have played a key role in
reassuring financial markets.
    Spot gold        slipped 0.2% to $1,864.54 per ounce by 0359
GMT and was headed for a second week of decline. U.S. gold
futures        were up 0.1% at $1,863.80.
    "If the Fed does start shrinking its assistance programme
that could be a bit of headwind for gold again... The monetary
debasement argument that has supported gold could weaken," said
Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity
research.
    In a letter, Munichin told Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that
$455 billion allocated to Treasury under the CARES Act should be
instead available for Congress to reallocate.             
    His comments weighed on equities while helping the dollar
halt its week-long slide.                   
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained 23% this year, benefiting mainly from
unprecedented stimulus measures unveiled to cushion the pandemic
impact.
    "It's going to be a huge bumpy ride (for gold) waiting for
stimulus to come in," said Stephen Innes, chief global market
strategist at financial services firm Axi. "It is now looking at
$1,900 into year-end."
    Bullion was down 1.3% for the week as promising COVID-19
vaccine trials dimmed the metal's appeal.             
    Silver        was flat at $24.09 per ounce. Platinum       
fell 0.2% to $949.78 per ounce, while palladium        eased
0.2% to $2,321.05.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up