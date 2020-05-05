PRECIOUS-Gold dips as risk appetite improves amid easing lockdowns

(Updates throughout, adds comments) * SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.4% on Monday * U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI data due later * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Brijesh Patel May 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and risk appetite among investors improved on optimism over easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns by major economies. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,698.92 per ounce at 0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,707.50 per ounce. "The gradual reopening of various economies is the biggest driver right now which is lifting sentiment. Gold seems to be in consolidation mode at the moment and very sensitive to dollar moves," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. "Investors may be a little too optimistic at this point, underestimating just how gradual a process this will be. The bullish case for gold still remains the enormous amounts of monetary stimulus in the system," he added. European stocks rose after a batch of positive corporate earnings reports added to optimism over the curbing of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus. Italy and the United States were among a number of countries that tentatively eased lockdowns on Monday to revive their economies. Further limiting gold's appeal, the dollar index rose 0.3% against a basket of major currencies. Market participants were also looking for further clarity on rising China-U.S. tensions after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China for its handling of the outbreak. The pandemic, which has battered global growth and prompted governments to unleash a wave of fiscal and monetary measures to limit economic damage, has infected more than 3.59 million people globally and killed 250,386. Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. "Gold remains as a safe-haven as currencies are being devalued by massive stimulus programs introduced by central banks and governments around the world to alleviate the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak," Phillip Futures said in note. "This has also increased physical demand of gold to hedge against the debasement of fiat currencies thereby triggering a huge demand for gold ingots, bars and coins." Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.4% to 1,071.71 tonnes on Monday. Focus now is on the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, due later in the day. Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.4% to $1,855.39 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.2% to $764.72 and silver shed 0.2% to $14.81. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)