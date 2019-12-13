Gold Market Report
December 13, 2019 / 5:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S.-China trade optimism boosts riskier assets

K. Sathya Narayanan

3 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    * U.S. dollar holds near 5-month low
    * Palladium hits record high of $1,964.56/oz
    * Silver, platinum eyes best week since end-Oct
    * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl 

    By K. Sathya Narayanan
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Friday,
as investors' appetite for riskier assets increased on reports
of a breakthrough in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while
palladium scaled a record peak.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,466.60 per ounce by 0646
GMT, but was up about 0.5% so far this week.
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,471.
    U.S. stocks surged to record highs, while Asian equities
rose to an eight-month peak, making safe-haven risk-off assets
such as gold less appealing.                 
    "The market remains cautious... Until we see little bit more
data around what has been agreed to, investors aren't going to
take any aggressive positioning in the gold market," ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes said.
    "Gold has been driven by other issues, including central
bank easing and low inflation, and that is helping support
underlying investors appetite despite headwinds in the shorter
term," he said.
    Sources said on Thursday U.S. negotiators were offering to
cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50% and
suspend the new tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Sunday in
an attempt to secure a "Phase 1" deal first promised in October.
                        
    The dollar        was hovering close to its lowest since
early-July hit in the previous session, putting a floor under
gold prices.       
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank kept its monetary
policy unchanged on Thursday, while Christine Lagarde struck a
more upbeat tone on the economy in her first news conference as
its head.             
    In the previous session, gold scaled an over one-month high
before ending the day lower.
    Bullion gained after data from the United States showed
"higher-than-expected jobless claims" and any signs of weakness
in the economy "likely to elicit support for gold," ANZ's Hynes
added.             
    Market participants are also awaiting the November U.S.
Retail Sales data, due later in the day.
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.9% to $1,957.46 an ounce,
having notched an all-time high of $1,964.56 earlier in the
session.
    Plagued by supply deficit, the auto-catalyst has gained
about 4% so far this week, predominantly supported by mine
closures across South Africa, a major producer of the metal.
    Platinum        fell 1.3% to $932.08 per ounce, while silver
       dipped 0.3% to $16.88 per ounce.
    Both the metals were set to post their best weekly gain
since end-October.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below