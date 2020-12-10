Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. stimulus remains elusive

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the U.S.
dollar held firm against other major currencies in the absence
of signs of any additional U.S. fiscal stimulus to ease the
economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,835.11 per ounce by
0109 GMT, after slipping as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures        rose 0.1% to $1,839.70.
    * The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a
one-week extension of federal government funding, giving
lawmakers more time to agree on a broader coronavirus relief
package.             
    * But, the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said
on Wednesday that lawmakers were still looking for a way forward
on a relief package.             
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures. 
    * Dimming some of the optimism over COVID-19 vaccine,
Britain's medicine regulator warned people with significant
allergies not to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after
two people suffered adverse reactions.              
    * Offering a new glimmer of hope, some U.S. health officials
said vaccinations could begin as soon as this weekend, and
states have escalated plans for its distribution.             
    * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European
Union's chief executive gave themselves until Sunday for
negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal after failing to narrow
differences during discussions in Brussels.             
    * Gold is also seen as a hedge against political and
economic uncertainty.    
    * Gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) shrank in
November, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday.
            
    * Silver        fell 0.3% to $23.85 an ounce, while platinum
       gained 0.2% to $1,003.07 and palladium        was up 0.7%
at $2,279.83. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  UK      Oct. Manufacturing Output 
    1330  US      Nov. CPI MM                       
    1330  US      Weekly Initial Jobless Claim            

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
