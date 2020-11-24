Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as vaccine hopes, strong U.S. data signal recovery

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in early Asian trade on
Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccine developments and upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data bolstered investors' hopes of a swift
economic recovery.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,834.40 per ounce by 0105
GMT.  It fell as much as 2.2% on Monday, hitting a four-month
trough. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.3% at $1,833.00.  
    * AstraZeneca        's COVID-19 vaccine, likely to be
cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up
than rivals, could be up to 90% effective, while U.S. officials
prepared to begin inoculating Americans by mid-December.
                         
    * U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest rate in
more than five years in November led by the quickest pickup in
manufacturing since September 2014, fuelling optimism of a swift
recovery.             
    * U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, a
move welcomed by investors who tout her experience at the
central bank as critical in the effort to revive the
pandemic-hit economy.                          
    * Biden on Monday was formally given the go-ahead by a
federal agency to begin his transition to the White House,
shortly after the battleground state of Michigan certified him
as the winner there.               
    * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.6% to 1,213.17 tonnes
on Monday from 1,220.17 tonnes on Friday.             
    * JPMorgan         has earned record revenue of around $1
billion so far this year from trading, storing and financing
precious metals, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.             
    * Silver        dropped 0.1% to $23.55 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 0.8% to $933.78, while palladium        dipped 0.1%
to $2,352.15.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany GDP Detailed  Q3
    1500  US Nov. Consumer Confidence    

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
