PRECIOUS-Gold dips as yields rise, but eyes best week in five

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury
yields edged higher, although prices were set to post their best
week in five helped by a weaker dollar and further stimulus
bets.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,867.34 per ounce by 0046
GMT. On Thursday, prices hit their highest since Jan. 8 at
$1,874.86. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% to $1,867.80.
    * For the week, spot gold was up 2.2%, it's biggest increase
since the week of Dec. 18.
    * U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve rose
along with inflation expectations on Thursday as the market eyed
the prospect for additional debt supply under the new U.S.
administration.      
    * Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    * The dollar        fell to an over one-week low in the
previous session, making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.       
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims decreased modestly last week as
the pandemic continued to hammer the labor market.             
    * The European Central Bank reaffirmed its pledge to keep
borrowing costs at record lows on Thursday to help the economy
weather the pandemic.             
    * Silver        shed 0.2% to $25.89 an ounce, but was set to
register its best week in five, up 4.6% so far this week.
    * Platinum        was flat at $1,126.78 and was up 4.9% for
the week, its best since early December.
    * Palladium        gained 0.1% to $2,364.41.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  UK      Retail Sales MM, YY                Dec
0700  UK      Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM            Dec
0815  France  Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  Jan
0830  Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  Jan
0900  EU      Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  Jan
0930  UK      Flash  Mfg, Serv, Comp PMIs        Jan
1445  US      Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  Jan
1500  US      Existing Home Sales                Dec

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
