May 9, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips, fails to gain safe haven buying after Trump's Iran move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar pulls back after weaker than expected U.S. data
    * Safe-haven buying of gold not as strong as expected
-analyst
    * Spot gold may revisit May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz
-technicals

 (Updates prices, dollar rates, adds U.S. data)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Wednesday as safe-haven buying failed to kick in after the
United States withdrew from the Iranian nuclear accord.
    Dismayed European allies sought to salvage the international
nuclear pact with Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled
the United States out of the landmark accord, reached in 2015
before he took office.             
    "The fact that the cat is out of the bag and we have the
announcement (on Iran) - that has removed some of the
geopolitical support for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
    During times of political or economic uncertainty, gold
prices often receive a boost as the metal is widely considered a
safe-haven asset alongside the dollar and the Japanese yen.
    Also weighing on gold, geopolitical tensions in the Korean
peninsula continued to ease as North Korea freed three American
detainees ahead of talks between Trump and North Korea leader
Kim Jong Un.              
    Spot gold        was down 0.01 percent at $1,313.91 an ounce
by 1400 GMT after touching its lowest since May 3 at $1,304.11. 
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery edged up 0.03
percent to $1,314.10 per ounce.  
    The dollar index        rose to a fresh 2018 peak but later
went into negative territory after U.S. producer prices rose
less than expected.                     
    Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note            
breached the key 3 percent level. 
    A series of U.S. bond auctions this week could further push
up yields and pressure gold, running the risk that gold will
challenge the key $1,300 support area, Hansen added.
    The prospect of more U.S. interest rate increases will also
weigh on gold, Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said.
    "We continue to expect prices to test the downside in the
lead-up to the June FOMC meeting as the market re-prices the Fed
hiking trajectory," she said in a note.  
    Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce
as it failed three times to break resistance at $1,317, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.              
    However, a surge in oil prices on Wednesday to the highest
since 2014 may stoke inflation and offer support to gold,
analysts said.                
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.9 percent to
$16.57 an ounce, platinum        was unchanged at $912 an ounce
and palladium        added 0.7 percent to $975.97 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
