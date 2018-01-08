FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips further from 3-1/2 month peak as dollar fights back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Euro takes a breather after run higher
    * Speculators raise COMEX gold net longs
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Monday, retreating
from last week's 3-1/2 month high as the dollar clawed back some
ground against the buoyant euro and traders bet on further U.S.
rate hikes this year after Friday's payrolls data. 
    Dollar weakness, which continued into early January after it
posted its biggest drop since 2003 last year, had helped lift
assets priced in the U.S. currency, with gold posting a fourth
straight weekly rise last week for the first time since April. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,318.31 an ounce
at 1035 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for February
delivery were down $2.70 an ounce at $1,319.60.
    "(From) my point of view this is just a correction, with the
market back in full swing today," said Afshin Nabavi, head of
trading at MKS. "I think it would be healthy to see a further
correction before testing $1,325."
    "The U.S. dollar is a touch firmer and the euro slightly
lower," he added, saying he expected trading to be rangebound
between $1,305 an $1,325. 
    The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the euro in early trade.
After mixed U.S. payrolls data on Friday, traders of U.S.
short-term interest rate futures continued to bet the Fed would
lift rates twice in 2018, including a probable hike in March.
      
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Saturday
that the Fed should raise rates three times this year given the
already strong economy would get a boost from tax cuts, and
could tighten more or less aggressively if needed.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.  
    Meanwhile U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
data showed on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised
their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week to Jan. 2.
             
    "In the three weeks to Jan. 2, speculative financial
investors nearly doubled their net long positions to 148,200
contracts," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "This also means that correction potential has built up
again," it added. "If market participants maintain their high
risk appetite and, if for example stock markets continue to
soar, we could see profit-taking." 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was 0.2 percent
lower to $17.17 an ounce, after having hit a 1-1/2-month high on
Friday at $17.29. 
    Platinum        was down 0.1 percent to $968.20 an ounce,
after hitting a more than 3-1/2-month peak at $970.50 earlier in
the session. Palladium        was 0.5 percent higher at
$1,095.10 an ounce, off last week's record high of $1,105.70. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair)

