Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar as focus turns to Powell, Yellen

By Nakul Iyer

    * Fed Chair testimony due at 1600 GMT
    * Dollar index rises 0.4%

    March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a
firmer dollar outweighed  a dip in U.S Treasury yields, ahead of
testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen.
    Spot gold        fell 0.7% to $1,726.90 per ounce by 10:05
A.M EDT (1405 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5% to
$1,730.00 per ounce.
    "We see a tenuous gold market on the premise that depending
on the given day we see forces pushing or pulling in either
direction," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High
Ridge Futures, adding a gaining dollar, amid hopes of an
economic recovery, was keeping bullion pressured.
    The dollar rose 0.5% against rivals, while U.S. benchmark
Treasury yields dipped. A stronger greenback raises the cost of
holding bullion for other currency holders.        
    However, the Fed's signalling of low-interest rates and the
likelihood for further fiscal stimulus were capping the metal's
losses and gold could draw further support from a potential
resurgence in COVID-19 cases and waning economic optimism that
would hurt yields, Meger added.          
    Caution also set in ahead of Congressional testimony by
Powell and Yellen at 1600 GMT, with investors searching for
clues on the likely direction the U.S. central bank will take
after it reiterated a pledge to keep interest rates low last
week.             
    "Should investors see more runway to challenge the Fed's
outlook and push yields higher, that surge is likely to come at
the expense of gold's upside," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
    "Gold has all to do to break out of its current downward
trend, especially with the recovering dollar standing in its
way. Spot gold has to first break above its 50-day simple moving
average in order to send a favourable signal to bullion bulls."
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 2.4% to
$25.17 per ounce and platinum        dropped 0.3% to $1,179.29,
while palladium        rose 0.8% to $2,636.42. 
          

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
