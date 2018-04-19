FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
April 19, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, declining global tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver hits 2-1/2 month high
    * Spot gold faces resistance at $1,356/oz -technicals
    * Higher base metal prices could boost inflation -analysts

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday,
weighed down by a firmer dollar and a decline in global
geopolitical tensions, breaking a string of gains for four
successive sessions.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,346.60 per ounce
by 1015 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         fell 0.3 percent to
$1,349.90 per ounce.    
    "Uncertainty has decreased somewhat. Geopolitical worries,
trade risk have moved to the background," said commodity
strategist Georgette Boele at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped an
unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would
be successful while Western missile strikes in Syria were less
extensive than some had feared.              
    Boele said she expected gold to decline to around $1,330
after failing to break above resistance.
    "There was a bit of upward momentum, but you are still in
the $1,300-$1,365 range. It's more of a technical trade at the
moment - it tries the upside again and if that doesn't succeed
then it falls back."
    Earlier in the week, a senior administration official said
Trump delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia.
            
    "Gold is hardly reacting at all to market participants’
concerns about new sanctions against Russia and the associated
uncertainties," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Spot gold faces resistance at $1,356 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain to $1,365.23, said Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.                 
    Also pressuring gold was a slightly firmer dollar index
      , making gold more expensive for buyers using other
currencies.       
    Meanwhile, spot silver prices        rose 0.3 percent to
$17.20 per ounce, having touched their highest since Feb. 1 at
$17.31, earlier in the session.
    Platinum        climbed 0.9 percent to $944.20 per ounce. It
touched an over three-week high of $953.50 earlier in the day.
    Palladium        gained 1.1 percent to $1,046.47 per ounce,
after marking its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,057.20. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jon Boyle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.