June 15, 2020 / 9:45 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, second wave fears limit fall

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings up 0.1% on Friday
    * Specs cut gold bullish positions in week to June 9 -CFTC
    * Dozens of new coronavirus cases emerge in Beijing

    June 15 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar
lingered near a more than one-week high, but the decline was
limited by fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in
Beijing.
    Spot gold        was down 0.7% at $1,718.13 per ounce as of
0929 GMT. U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.8% to $1,722.70.
    "We are in a bit of a holding pattern waiting to see whether
or not we do get a confirmed second wave, and if economies start
to shut again we could see gold go higher" said Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    Gold is currently lower on the back on a stronger dollar,
Hewson added.       
    Gold prices jumped 2.6% last week, their best week since
April 10, as worries of a new wave of COVID-19 cases clouded
hopes of economic recovery.
    Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days,
while new infections and hospitalisations in record numbers
swept through more U.S. states.             
    "There's a lack of momentum (in gold)... We have been stuck
in a range around $1,700 for a while and it has sapped the
demand from speculators such as hedge funds," Saxo Bank analyst
Ole Hansen said. 
    "If we can make it past $1,730 today that may attract some
renewed interest." 
    Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions
in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 9, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
showed.        
    Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust holdings       rose 0.1% on
Friday, to 1,136.22 tonnes.          
    Elsewhere, palladium        was down 0.8% at $1,903.17 per
ounce, silver        fell 1.7% to $17.14, and platinum      
declined 0.6% to $800.59.

