PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit-taking after rally on concerns over Saudi arrests
#Gold Market Report
November 7, 2017 / 5:00 AM / in an hour

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold remains above 100-day moving average on Tuesday
    * It may end consolidation in $1,263-$1,281 range
soon-technicals
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold inched down on Tuesday after
investors sold bullion to lock in profits following the nearly 1
percent gain in the previous session on safe-haven buying on
concerns over corruption arrests that targeted royal family
members and ministers in Saudi Arabia.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,279.62 per ounce
at 0415 GMT. The metal jumped nearly 1 percent on Monday in its
biggest one-day percentage gain since Sept. 25 and also moved
above its 100-day moving average then, typically seen as a
bullish signal by technical traders.     
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery dipped 0.1
percent to $1,280.20 per ounce.  
    "Saudi Arabia appears to have spooked global markets with
the spillover from oil flowing into other markets. Gold has
benefited from safe haven flows... Asia has seen some profit
taking set in," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst
with OANDA.
    "But we question the longevity of the rally. These tend to
be short term in nature," he added. 
    Saudi Arabia's future king, Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman, tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption
purge by arresting some members of the kingdom's political and
business elite. 
    The campaign of mass arrests expanded on Monday after a top
entrepreneur was reportedly detained in the biggest
anti-corruption purge of the kingdom's affluent elite in its
modern history.                         
    "The situation in Saudi Arabia will bear close watching and
will likely be the prime driver for gold," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir in a note.  
    U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea, where
the odds are that he will likely visit the Korean demilitarized
zone could also provide gold with some support over the next few
days, Meir added.  
    Trump arrived there on Tuesday, the closest he has come to
the frontline of the nuclear standoff with North Korea, on a
visit that could aggravate tensions with Pyongyang.            
    Many investors buy gold as an alternative investment during
times of political and financial uncertainty.
    In the wider markets, Asian shares touched their highest in
a decade on Tuesday, while the dollar fell from an eight-month
high versus the yen.                   
    Spot gold may end its consolidation within a narrow range of
$1,263 to $1,281 per ounce very soon and then either bounce more
to $1,299 or fall sharply towards $1,241, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.6
percent to $17.13 an ounce, after hitting its highest since Oct.
20 at $17.27 earlier in the session.     
    Platinum        was down 0.5 percent at $930.10 per ounce,
and palladium        was slipped 0.2 percent at $998.25 an
ounce.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.