PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit taking; analysts predict a rebound
#Gold Market Report
November 24, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit taking; analysts predict a rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Platinum heads for first weekly decline in four
    * Palladium holds near two-week high hit on Thursday
    * Gold demand in Asia sluggish due to higher prices

 (Adds Asian gold activity, comments on palladium, updates
prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday as
some investors locked in profits at the end of the week, but
there are expectations that they could move higher next week.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,288.20 per ounce
by 1300 GMT, with the price down about 0.4 percent for the week.
 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery dipped 0.4
percent to $1,287.70.
    "I think gold will move back towards $1,300 next week or the
week after, maybe on the back of dollar weakness," Georgette
Boele, commodity strategist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, said.
    "There are still some longs in the market, so there's more
technical momentum as they try to push prices up again to see
what happens in the last weeks of the year." 
    Boele said gold was supported by the release of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's minutes on Wednesday, regarded as "dovish" and
which lowered market expectations slightly of a March rate hike.
    A December rate hike has already been priced in.
    "Investor appetite (for gold) is low even after slightly
more dovish-than-expected Fed minutes. There just has not been
enough to entice investors back into the market in great
amounts," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
    The Fed's cautious view of inflation could lead to a longer
period of low interest rates which provides a solid platform for
gold investment, said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Thomson
Reuters-owned metals consultancy GFMS.     
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.  
    The buying of physical gold remained thin in major Asian
centres this week as higher prices dented demand, though
seasonal demand was expected to boost activity in top consumer
China next month.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        shed 0.2 percent
to $17.02 an ounce and platinum        gained 0.3 percent to
$935.70 an ounce. 
    Palladium        dipped 0.6 percent to $1,006.55 an ounce
after hitting a two-week high of $1,013.70 in the previous
session.
    "I would be very careful with palladium, especially at these
levels with the market long," Boele said. "The fundamentals are
good, but I still think it's overpriced."
    Silver slipped 1.2 percent for the week and is poised for
its first weekly decline in three. Platinum lost 1.5 percent, on
track for its first weekly fall in four. Palladium climbed 1.7
percent this week.  

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru
Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
