May 28, 2018 / 3:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on revived hopes of U.S.-N.Korea summit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump says U.S. team in N.Korea to prepare for proposed
summit
    * Specs cut net long position in COMEX gold to 10-month low

 (Adds analysts comments, details; updates prices)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday on
revived hopes of a U.S.-North Korea summit, while a strong
dollar also weighed on the market.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,297.71 per ounce
at 0243 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
fell 0.5 percent to $1,297.10 per ounce.
    "It looks like there is some chance of a meeting between the
U.S. and North Korea leaders, that would lower the geopolitical
risks and lessen the appeal of gold," said John Sharma, an
economist with National Australia Bank, adding that a strong
dollar was also pressuring prices.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 93.996, not
far from 94.248 hit on Friday, its highest since Nov. 14.
    Donald Trump said on Sunday that a U.S. team had arrived in
North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between him and Kim
Jong Un.             
    "Risk sentiment has opened in a much friendly place this
morning as a relief rally has ensued with the Trump-Kim summit
back on, while the EU is in the midst of a relief rally after
Paolo Savona was not endorsed for finance minister in Italy,"
said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    Efforts to form a coalition government in Italy collapsed on
Sunday after its president rejected a eurosceptic pick for the
key economy ministry, triggering a possible constitutional
crisis and opening the prospect of fresh elections.             
    Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to
848.50 tonnes on Friday.          
    Speculators trimmed their net long position in COMEX gold by
3,800 contracts to 27,527 contracts in the week to May 22, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on
Friday. This was the smallest position since July 2017.        
    In other precious metals, silver        was steady at $16.47
per ounce.
    Platinum        gained 0.4 percent to $900.10 per ounce,
while palladium        eased 0.1 percent to $978.97.
    Trading volumes are expected to be low as the New York and
London markets are closed on Monday for public holidays.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
