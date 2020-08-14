Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on rising yields; faces first weekly fall since July

    * Gold on course for more than 4% weekly fall
    * Silver set to snap 9-week winning streak  
    * Investors await U.S. retail sales data at 1230 GMT
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as a rally in
U.S. treasuries and a steady dollar prompted a sell-off in
bullion following a steep retreat from record peaks, setting it
up for its first weekly decline since early July.   
    Spot gold        dipped 0.2% to $1,948.27 per ounce by 1032
GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.6% to $1,957.60 per ounce.
    Having hit a record peak of $2,072.50 on Friday and posting
gains in the previous nine weeks in a row, bullion has declined
more than 4% so far this week.
    "Everybody was eager for gold and the buying became so
intense over the last few weeks that gold became overextended,"
said Robin Bhar, an independent analyst.
    "Nothing goes up in a straight line ... (with the) over
exuberance, things needed to correct, so we are now
consolidating."
    Gold prices are being pressured as the benchmark U.S.
10-year yield climbed to its highest since June 24, analysts
said.     
    Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets such as bullion.
    Gold also largely ignored economic data from top consumer
China, which missed market expectations, and data showing the
euro zone's economy recorded its deepest contraction on record
in the second quarter.                         
    Markets now await U.S. retail sales figures due at 1230 GMT
for clues on the path to recovery from the pandemic-induced
slowdown.
    Investors are also keeping a close eye on developments on
fragile China-U.S. relations, ahead of key talks on Aug. 15 and
a stalemate in Washington over a new stimulus package.
    "It could be the case that before the elections, there would
be no further stimulus. Gold could then be lacking upward
impetus that will imply the shorts or the profit-taking side
will be winning momentum, pushing gold even lower," Bank of
China International analyst Xiao Fu said.
    In other markets, silver        fell 3.4% to $26.62 per
ounce, set to snap a 9-week winning streak, down 6% so far.
    Platinum        fell 1% to $947.66 per ounce and palladium
       was down by 0.5% at $2,156.28 per ounce. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing
by David Evans)
