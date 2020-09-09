Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar ahead of ECB meeting

Brijesh Patel

    * Dollar hits near one-month high
    * Tech rout roils Asian shares
    Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the
U.S. dollar rose to multi-week highs ahead of monetary policy
strategies from major central banks in North America and Europe.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% to $1,925.20 per ounce by
0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,935.20.
    "Gold is edging lower as the U.S. dollar's strength
continues. A deeper correction below $1,900 cannot be ruled out
if the dollar stays strong and gold buyers decide to hold off
increasing longs at these levels now," said Jeffrey Halley, a
senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "Traders in Asia will adopt a cautious tone, preferring to
wait for New York to open and clearer evidence as to whether the
USD rally and stock market sell-off will continue."
    The dollar index        jumped to a near one-month high
against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies.       
    Offering some respite to gold, a sell-off in technology
shares sent Wall Street to its third consecutive session of
declines, and a major drugmaker delayed testing of a COVID-19
vaccine.            
    Investors' focus now shifts to the European Central Bank
policy meeting due on Thursday. While no major policy moves are
expected since it has acted aggressively to shore up the
virus-hit economy, investors will watch out for its inflation
forecasts.              
    Gold is used as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    Market players also awaited the policy meeting of the Bank
of Canada on Wednesday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's next
meeting is scheduled for next week.
    Elsewhere, platinum        was down 0.4% to $897.94 per
ounce. On Tuesday, the World Platinum Investment Council changed
its forecast for the market in 2020 from a surplus to a deficit.
            
    Silver        dropped 0.8% to $26.48 per ounce, while
palladium        was flat at $2,274.63.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
