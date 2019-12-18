PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar, palladium pulls back from high

(Updates prices, adds comments) * Gold set for biggest annual gain since 2010 * Markets eye U.S. President Trump's impeachment vote * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Swati Verma Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday as a rising dollar offset support for the safe haven metal from lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainty, while palladium slipped after a record run to the key $2,000 an ounce level. Spot gold was 0.3% lower at $1,471.96 per ounce by 1410 GMT, reversing gains from earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,476. "The dollar is a little bit stronger,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA, adding, that due to a lack of follow-through on the upside, investors had started modestly selling gold. A break of the $1,465-$1,495 range could attract fresh interest, Nabavi added. The dollar strengthened as U.S. economic data suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut interest rates further and as liquidity waned before the coming holidays. World stocks also remained just off record highs. Gold, often used as a hedge against political and economic uncertainties, is however on track for its biggest annual gain since 2010, bolstered by interest rate cuts by major central banks and the protracted tariff dispute. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday details of Chinese purchases under the phase one deal would be detailed in writing, but did not say when the written agreement would be released. "This is only phase one (of the trade deal) and there are still open questions as to what will happen next year with IT protection and all the other major issues still to be addressed," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. Also on investors' radar is a U.S. House of Representatives' vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump later in the day. Palladium dipped 1% to $1,935.38 per ounce. The autocatalyst metal hit a record high of $1,998.43 in the previous session, driven by a sustained shortfall and worsened by recent mine closures in major producer South Africa. "The market set their sights on the key target. Once we did that, we definitely did see some profit-taking - that's the reason we saw that price inflection," said ING analyst Warren Patterson. Silver fell 0.6% to $16.90 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.2% at $925.37. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)