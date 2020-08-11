Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar; Sino-U.S. trade spat in focus

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down
by a stronger dollar as investors focused on the fiscal stimulus
plan in the United States and escalating U.S.-China tensions
ahead of key trade talks later this week. 
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was down 0.3% at $2,021.32 per ounce by
0031 GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $2,033.60.
    * The dollar index        rose 0.1% to hold near a one-week
high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders 
of other currencies.       
    * China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including
lawmakers from President Donald Trump's Republican Party in
response to Washington's imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong
and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms
in the former British colony.             
    * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said companies from
China and other countries that do not comply with accounting
standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the
end of 2021.             
    * U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration
officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations
on a coronavirus aid deal, but talks remained deadlocked as
Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle.
            
    * More than 20 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 731,787​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * The economic crisis caused by the pandemic is falling
hardest on the most vulnerable workers, and policymakers need to
coordinate to come up with creative policies to help people,
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said.
            
    * Asian stocks were set for a cautious start, following a
mixed Wall Street session.            
    * Silver        dropped 1.2% to $28.81 per ounce, platinum
       fell 0.9% to $978.10 and palladium        rose 0.3% to
$2,225.22.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830  UK       ILO Unemployment Rate     June
0900  Germany  ZEW Economic Sentiment    Aug    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
