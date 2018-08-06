FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar, speculative selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may retest support at $1,206/oz- technicals
    * Specs raise net shorts in gold to record in week ended
July 31 
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.26 pct on Friday 

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked lower on Monday
under pressure from selling by investors as well as a firmer
dollar and another escalation in the trade conflict between
China and the United States.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,211.16 an ounce
by 0941 GMT after climbing as high as $1217.85 in early trade.
    U.S. gold futures         dipped 0.3 percent at $1,219.50 an
ounce.
    "Overall the bears remain in control and they continue to
increase their short positions - both the net and gross are
hitting records," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at
Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
    Hedge funds and money managers added a hefty 13,931
contracts to their net short position in the week to July 31,
bringing it to 41,087 contracts, the biggest since records
became publicly available in 2006, data showed on Friday.
       
    Gold has been in a downtrend since touching a peak of
$1,365.23 on April 11. It has shed over 11 percent and hit a
17-month low on Friday.
    "We bounced off the $1,205 level on Friday and that is just
a red flag to the bears right now. They are taking aim at that
level and gold is likely to struggle unless we see a clear
change in the view on the dollar," Hansen added.
    The dollar rose on Monday, edging towards a one-year high,
as escalating trade war rhetoric between the United States and
its trading partners helped the U.S. currency.           
    Investors have largely been buying the dollar as a safe
haven asset rather than gold as the U.S.-China trade dispute
escalates.
    Chinese state media on Monday lambasted U.S. President
Donald Trump's trade policies in an unusually personal attack.
            
    "The more expensive dollar is capping the rally in gold
prices. Further downside for gold still appears to be possible
especially if the dollar continues to rally," OCBC analyst
Barnabas Gan said. 
    Spot gold may retest a support at $1,206 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,194,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.              
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26 percent to 794.90
tonnes on Friday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.1 percent to
$15.36 an ounce, platinum        rose 0.5 percent to $830.80 an
ounce, while palladium        added 0.2 percent to $910.97 an
ounce.   

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by
Jane Merriman)
