Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy

By Sumita Layek

    * Ultra dovish views from Powell can boost gold to $1,880-
analyst
    * Dollar up 0.1%
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday,
weighed by a firmer dollar, as markets awaited the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy decision and developments around a
stimulus package in the world's largest economy.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.2% to $1,846.42 per ounce by 0349
GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,845.30.
    "Gold appears to be in a holding pattern as investors are
waiting for the Fed," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to stand pat on policy
when it announces its decision at 1900 GMT. Market participants
will be watching for comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for
clues on the state of the economy. 
    "If Powell remains ultra dovish and indicates they have no
intention of tapering, that can boost gold up to $1,880,
although if he sounds optimistic about the economic recovery,
gold can touch near $1,800 levels," Halley said.
     An easy monetary policy adds pressure on government bond
yields and benefits non-yielding gold.
    The dollar        rose 0.1%, making gold expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    Also in focus is U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief plan, which analysts expect to be cut down
when it passes through the Senate.             
    Lending some support to prices were worries over a surge in
global coronavirus cases, which surpassed 100 million, as
countries struggle with new virus variants and vaccine
shortfalls.             
    "Although the advent of vaccines has placed a ray of hope in
eradicating the coronavirus, mass vaccinations is still deeply
challenging," Phillip Futures said in note.
    "Expectations are not high that there would be any new
monetary stimulus measures from the Fed on improving economic
conditions yet amid the slow global roll-out of coronavirus
vaccines, the Fed may surprise."
    Silver        fell 0.5% to $25.31 an ounce, platinum       
shed 0.8% to $1,089.19 and palladium        was flat at
$2,323.98.
    

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
