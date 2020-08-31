Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold dips towards monthly decline as dollar recoups losses

Diptendu Lahiri

    * Dollar set for fourth consecutive monthly decline
    * Gold on track for first monthly fall in five
    * Silver heads for fifth straight monthly gain
    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold eased from its highest in nearly two
weeks on Monday as the dollar recouped some of its losses and
investors booked profits after a near-2% surge in the previous
session, putting the metal on course for its first monthly dip
in five. 
    Spot gold        retreated 0.1% to $1,963.33 an ounce by
1008 GMT, having touched its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,976.14,
and was down 0.6% over the month.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2% to $1,970.90.
    "Though the fundamentals look steady for gold and it has the
potential to rise above $2,000 in the short to medium term, we
will see some corrections on the way," said Bernard Sin, group
head of trading at MKS.
    Marginal gains in the dollar while UK markets were closed
for a public holiday are weighing on gold, he added.
    The dollar index        steadied after initial declines but
was still down for the month.             
    "What the Fed does next is crucial for gold," UBS analysts
said in a note. 
    Real rates should ease further and lift gold, but ambiguity
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting is a risk,
they added.
   The Fed signalled that its primary overnight interest rate
could remain close to zero for years as policymakers coax higher
inflation, which decreases the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold.             
    Gold has gained nearly 30% this year, with its safe-haven
appeal bolstered by growing economic uncertainty stemming from
the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the November U.S. elections.
    Silver        jumped 1.2 % to $27.83 an ounce, on track for
a fifth straight monthly gain with an advance of nearly 14%.
    Platinum        was steady at $930.96 while palladium       
firmed by 0.2 % to $2,209.57.

