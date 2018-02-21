FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips, unable to sustain brief bounce up after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments,
adds second byline and NEW YORK dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold dipped further on
Wednesday, a day after its biggest daily slide in 2-1/2 months,
but briefly bounced higher as the U.S. dollar slipped for a
short time after the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's January policy meeting.
    The Fed minutes were initially read as less hawkish than
expected, which prompted the U.S. dollar index to turn negative
against a basket of currencies for a awhile.        
    "The minutes seemed to reveal a slightly more dovish Fed,
which makes gold stronger and a softer dollar on the fear that
deficits will take control rather than the Fed hiking rates,"
said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for US Bank
Wealth Management.
    Spot gold        lost 0.4 percent at $1,324.16 per ounce by
3:03 p.m. EST (2003 GMT). It dropped as low as $1,322.70. U.S. 
April gold futures         settled up 90 cents, or 0.1 percent,
at $1,332.10 per ounce. 
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    The minutes also gave direction on inflation signals, said
George Gero, managing director of RBC Wealth Management. 
    "Some Fed officials saw applicable risk (of) inflation to
lag (the) target," he said. "Almost all Fed officials expected
inflation to rise to (the) 2 percent goal."
    Inflation fears can boost gold's appeal as a store of value
against inflation, unless investors believe interest-rate hikes
will succeed in stopping inflation in its tracks. 
    Gold prices have fallen more than 1 percent this week as the
dollar bounced up off three-year lows. On Tuesday, bullion slid
1.3 percent, the most on any day since Dec. 7, as a rise in U.S.
yields boosted the dollar and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
hovered near a four-year peak.
    On Wednesday, Treasury yields rose in choppy trading after
the Fed minutes affirmed expectations of further rate hikes this
year.             
    Markets are now anticipating minutes from the European
Central Bank on Thursday.
    Interest in physical gold has been muted this week during
the Lunar New Year holiday across much of Asia, including major
consumer China. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 1.5 percent
at $16.70 an ounce, up from a one-week low of $16.37, while
palladium        dropped 0.8 percent at $1,025 per ounce and
platinum        lost 1 percent at $990.24, off a $988 low.

 (Reporting by Renita D. Young in New York and Jan Harvey in
LondonAdditional reporting by Eileen Soreng in BengaluruEditing
by Ken Ferris and Matthew Lewis)
