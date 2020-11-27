Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dives below key $1,800 threshold in technical sell-off

By Diptendu Lahiri

 (Adds comments, recasts, updates prices)
    * Gold set for biggest weekly decline since mid-March
    * Gold has declined nearly $300/oz from record high hit in
August
    * Silver hits 2-month low, on track for 6% weekly fall
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold slumped 2% to a near 5-month low on
Friday, breaking below a key technical level of $1,800 an ounce,
as investors dumped the metal on hopes of a virus vaccine and a
smooth transition in the U.S. presidency.
    Spot gold        slid 1.6% to $1,781.96 per ounce by 10:29
a.m EDT (1529 GMT), earlier falling to its lowest since July 6
at $1,773.10 an ounce.
    The metal has shed about 4.7% so far this week, the most
since the week of March 13.
    U.S. gold futures        slipped 1.5% to $1,779 an ounce. 
    "As soon as prices touched below the key $1,800 level, it
triggered a sell-off. It is probable that prices might test the
$1,750 level given we have a strong fundamental reason like the
vaccine," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
    Further weighing on gold, U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on vaccine optimism and as investors bet on a calmer
global trade relations under President-elect Joe Biden.     
    "It is believed that Biden will take a calmer approach
towards trade with other countries like China and that is
getting reflected in the stock market," said Natixis analyst
Bernard Dahdah.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if the
Electoral College votes for Biden, he would leave the White
House, opening way for the latter to take up the presidency.
            
    "However, with ultra-low interest rates and prospects of
more stimulus in the economy, gold looks robust in the longer
term," Dahdah said.
    The economic impact of the virus pandemic has led global
central banks to keep interest rates at minimum.
    Along with that, massive amount stimulus into the economy
has raised concerns of a higher inflation, helping gold to gain
more than 17% so far this year.
    In other metals, silver        dropped 3.3% to $22.68 per
ounce and was set to post a 6% weekly fall.
     Platinum        rose 0.2% to $963.67 and palladium       
gained 0.3% to $2,390.40.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Swati Verma in Bengaluru,
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
