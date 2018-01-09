FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down on concern about Europe, buoyant shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329/oz -technicals
    * Palladium hits record high at $1,111.40/oz Tuesday
    * Platinum off 3-1/2-month peaks marked on Monday

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold drifted lower on Tuesday,
weighed down by a firmer dollar on the back of concerns about
instability in Europe, while a buoyant stock market also sapped
enthusiasm for bullion.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,314.51 an ounce
at 1100 GMT. Last week, prices touched their strongest since
Sept. 15 at $1,325.86.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.4 percent to $1,315.50 an
ounce. 
    The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of
other major currencies on Monday       . It was up 0.2 percent
on Tuesday, making commodities priced in the greenback more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.      
    "The dollar has bounced back, partly due to weakness in the
euro," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi
in London.
    The euro is down due to concerns about upcoming Italian
elections, problems forming a government in Germany and
lingering concerns about Brexit, he added.
    "There's also the continuing rally in the equity markets.
All of that has probably helped take the wind out of gold's
sails," Butler said. 
    Over the next few days, gold may extend losses to around
$1,300 and the 100-day moving average around $1,290, he added.
    Other analysts expect gold to bounce back.
    Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329 per ounce, as
suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis and a triangle,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "A break above last week's high of $1,324 could see the
yellow metal make a move on the September top of $1,355," said
MKS PAMP Group trader Tim Brown.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        fell 0.8
percent to $17.01 an ounce.
    Platinum        dropped 1.1 percent to $961.50, after
hitting a 3-1/2 month peak on Monday at $973.60.
    Palladium        was up 0.6 percent at $1,106.80 after
touching a record high of $1,111.40 an ounce.
    "Now that we're above $1,100, there's the potential for
profit taking - some of the longs are getting rather extended on
Comex," Butler said.
    "But the speculative froth aside, we're still in a very
strong fundamental market and those fundamentals should keep
prices pretty well supported over the next few months." 
    

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair)

